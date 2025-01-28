Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS QUISF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.40.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
