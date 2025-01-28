Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS QUISF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

