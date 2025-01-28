RADCOM (RDCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $15,405.50 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RADCOM Stock Performance

Shares of RDCM opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.89. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

RADCOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.