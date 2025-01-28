RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

RBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price target on RB Global from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

Shares of RB Global stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 843,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. RB Global has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in RB Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of RB Global by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in RB Global by 196.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in RB Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

