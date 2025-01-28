Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Shares Down 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.51. 44,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,818,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Regional Health Properties Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.