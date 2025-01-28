Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.29.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
