Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for monday.com (MNDY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) in the last few weeks:

1/21/2025 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – monday.com is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2025 – monday.com was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $292.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2025 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – monday.com was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $298.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $302.00.

1/6/2025 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2024 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2024 – monday.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2024 – monday.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/18/2024 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $338.00 to $302.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – monday.com was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

monday.com Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $17.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.40. The company had a trading volume of 810,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,840. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.97. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.75 and a 1 year high of $324.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.45, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.17 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 112.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,014,000 after purchasing an additional 798,791 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 830,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100,333 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in monday.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 600,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in monday.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in monday.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 540,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

