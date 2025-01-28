Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for monday.com (MNDY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) in the last few weeks:
- 1/21/2025 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2025 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2025 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2025 – monday.com is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/16/2025 – monday.com was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $292.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/16/2025 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2025 – monday.com was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $298.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $302.00.
- 1/6/2025 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/23/2024 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/18/2024 – monday.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/18/2024 – monday.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 12/18/2024 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $338.00 to $302.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2024 – monday.com was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.
monday.com Trading Up 7.1 %
NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $17.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.40. The company had a trading volume of 810,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,840. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.97. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.75 and a 1 year high of $324.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.45, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.30.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.17 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than monday.com
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Consumer Stocks Call Option Traders Are Betting Big On
Receive News & Ratings for mondaycom Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mondaycom Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.