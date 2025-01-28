Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Planet Fitness (PLNT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) recently:

1/21/2025 – Planet Fitness had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Planet Fitness had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2024 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2024 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PLNT opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $108.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,101,778.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,382. This represents a 37.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $2,539,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $130,376,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

