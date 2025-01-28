Reviewing First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) & Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) and First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of Premier Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Premier Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of First NBC Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier Financial and First NBC Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $442.88 million 2.28 $111.29 million $1.99 14.18 First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First NBC Bank.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Premier Financial and First NBC Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 First NBC Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Premier Financial presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.27%. Given Premier Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than First NBC Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and First NBC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 16.12% 7.66% 0.87% First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Premier Financial beats First NBC Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, residential collateralized mortgage obligations, and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers property and casualty, life, and group health insurance agency services; mezzanine funding services; and digital banking services, which include mobile banking, zelle, online bill pay, and online account opening, as well as the MoneyPass ATM network. It operates in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About First NBC Bank

First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for First NBC Bank that provides a range of financial services for businesses, institutions, and individuals. The company's deposit products include savings deposits, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises construction, commercial and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers trust services, credit cards, and wire transfers. As of August 15, 2016, it operated 39 full service banking offices in New Orleans metropolitan area, Mississippi Gulf Coast, and the Florida panhandle. First NBC Bank Holding Company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. On May 11, 2017, First NBC Bank Holding Company filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as a subsidiary of First NMTC 2, LLC.

