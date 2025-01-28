Reviewing Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 15.48% 9.04% 1.08% Oak Ridge Financial Services 13.99% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Oak Ridge Financial Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $3.07 billion 3.13 $562.15 million $5.98 20.83 Oak Ridge Financial Services $35.36 million 1.64 $5.74 million $2.04 10.29

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 6 5 0 2.45 Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $125.18, indicating a potential upside of 0.51%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services. It offers equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans; secured and unsecured loans, such as installment and term, lines of credit, and residential first mortgage, as well as home equity loans and home equity lines of credit; and credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also provides investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment services, such as personal trust, investment management, estate administration, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, escrow services, and custody. In addition, it offers insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

