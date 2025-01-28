Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 197.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,681,000 after buying an additional 4,281,591 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,053,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,005,000 after buying an additional 2,665,067 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,824,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,400,000 after acquiring an additional 167,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,122,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,961 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

