Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $108,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. LHM Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 492,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,107,000 after acquiring an additional 125,360 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $297.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $239.86 and a one year high of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $445.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.88 and a 200-day moving average of $284.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

