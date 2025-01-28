Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.22 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 822,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after buying an additional 7,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,862 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,239 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,725,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,384,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.