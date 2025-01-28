Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $388,000 Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 580.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average of $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

