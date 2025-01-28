Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 159 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.84.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.