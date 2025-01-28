Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,164 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,969,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,595,000 after purchasing an additional 75,969 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after purchasing an additional 818,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,990,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,092,000 after buying an additional 433,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,395,000 after buying an additional 219,309 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

