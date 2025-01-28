Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 94,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 647,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 285,668 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

RITM opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $12.02.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $619.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. B. Riley raised shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

