Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Raised to Buy at TD Cowen

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $615.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $535.00. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.33.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $541.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.86. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $580.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

