Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.430-2.530 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.350-14.650 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.31.

NYSE:RCL opened at $237.20 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $113.10 and a 1-year high of $258.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total transaction of $53,732,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,253,633.20. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

