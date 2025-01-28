RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Cut by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 20.1% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $124.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.70. The firm has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.90 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

