S. R. Schill & Associates Invests $6.54 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGLT opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.