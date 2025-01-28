S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 18.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39.67 ($0.49). Approximately 26,955,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 895% from the average daily volume of 2,709,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.48 ($0.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.39. The stock has a market cap of £240.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3,966.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

