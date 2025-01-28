S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Up 14.8% – Here’s Why

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40.08 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.42 ($0.48). Approximately 20,963,939 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 776% from the average daily volume of 2,394,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.48 ($0.42).

S4 Capital Stock Up 16.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. The firm has a market cap of £236.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

