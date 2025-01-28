Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. 486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Saipem Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

