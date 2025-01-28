Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 544,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Sanofi Price Performance
Shares of SNYNF remained flat at $105.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.77. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $90.45 and a 52 week high of $119.65.
Sanofi Company Profile
