Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 544,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNYNF remained flat at $105.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.77. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $90.45 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

