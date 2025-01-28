Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 125.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,475 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after buying an additional 7,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after buying an additional 4,513,862 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after buying an additional 2,847,239 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,725,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,676,000 after buying an additional 2,752,315 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,384,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,104,000 after buying an additional 2,324,481 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

