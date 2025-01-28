Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Increased by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 845.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,917 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.