Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 190.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,988 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782,365 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,735 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,695,000 after buying an additional 2,234,519 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,939,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,757,000 after buying an additional 1,282,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

