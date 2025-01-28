Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is MBE Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 141.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,409 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 3.6% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,692,000 after buying an additional 2,803,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,806,000 after buying an additional 1,458,886 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after buying an additional 872,511 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,735,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 857,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,492,000 after purchasing an additional 823,329 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

