Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 56,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

