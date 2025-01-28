Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Drops By 92.1%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 241,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.
