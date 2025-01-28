Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Decreases By 93.8%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

AMNF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,993. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.0363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.