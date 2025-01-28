Short Interest in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Rises By 431.6%

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 431.6% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BRNY traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,111. The firm has a market cap of $315.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

Get Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.