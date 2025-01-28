Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Expands By 504.8%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 504.8% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 92.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 184,457.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 191,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.49. 1,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.