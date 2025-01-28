Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Expands By 504.8%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 504.8% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 92.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 184,457.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 191,836 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.49. 1,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
