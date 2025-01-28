Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Drops By 75.0%

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 155,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,417. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
