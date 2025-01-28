Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Drops By 75.0%

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 155,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,417. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $297,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after buying an additional 301,467 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.