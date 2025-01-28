Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Drops By 66.7%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Kazia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. 14,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Institutional Trading of Kazia Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,363,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. MAI Capital Management owned 51.66% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as an oncology-focused biotechnology company. The company’s lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It also develops EVT801, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3.

