Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rises By 5,000.0%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised Kion Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Kion Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. 52,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,853. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

