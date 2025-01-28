Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Rises By 1,302.3%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 1,302.3% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Sentage Trading Down 0.5 %

Sentage stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,224,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,027. Sentage has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

