Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Rises By 1,302.3%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 1,302.3% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Sentage Trading Down 0.5 %
Sentage stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,224,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,027. Sentage has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.
Sentage Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sentage
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Consumer Stocks Call Option Traders Are Betting Big On
Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.