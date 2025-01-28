Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Declines By 59.8%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the December 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Up 2.9 %

THBRF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,319. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

