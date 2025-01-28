Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Declines By 59.8%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the December 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Up 2.9 %
THBRF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,319. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.
