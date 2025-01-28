Short Interest in Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Decreases By 75.3%

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the December 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,587,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Up 3.8 %
UATG traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 520,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,189. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile
