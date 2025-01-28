Short Interest in Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Decreases By 75.3%

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the December 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,587,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Up 3.8 %

UATG traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 520,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,189. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Umbra Applied Technologies Group alerts:

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.