Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Declines By 67.0%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the December 31st total of 318,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMAR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. 229,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,647,410. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.09. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $136.35.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($24.18) by $22.75. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 662.47% and a negative return on equity of 225.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Vision Marine Technologies will post -90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

