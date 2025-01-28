SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Shares of SGMA opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.95. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.47.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The technology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 4.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SigmaTron International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SigmaTron International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SigmaTron International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGMA Free Report ) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.87% of SigmaTron International worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

