SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of SGMA opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.95. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.47.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The technology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 4.62%.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
