Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $629,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $757.99 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $779.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $716.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.70. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,807.26, a PEG ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,066,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,881,300. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $54,900,427 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $724.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.