Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the third quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $93.48. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.