Slow Capital Inc. Has $318,000 Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.61. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $77.02 and a 52-week high of $94.38.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

