Slow Capital Inc. Sells 309 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Performance

EXI stock opened at $148.34 on Tuesday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $126.47 and a 52-week high of $152.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.36.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

