Slow Capital Inc. Sells 548 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $268.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

