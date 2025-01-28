SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.0 million-$745.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.4 million. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.250-0.270 EPS.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.78. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,021,658.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 586,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,219,685.68. This represents a 9.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,497.38. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock worth $416,950,073 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.