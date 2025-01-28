Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) Secures EU Patent for FHAB Platform Technology

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage company specializing in targeted immunotherapeutic drugs, announced a significant development with the granting of a European Patent by the European Patent Office (EPO) on January 28, 2025. The patent, identified as No. EP3583125 B1 and titled “Albumin Binding Domain Fusion Proteins,” covers the company’s Fully Human Albumin Binding (FHAB) technology. This innovative technology encompasses therapeutic fusion proteins that leverage FHAB for precise tumor targeting and retention, while also extending pharmacokinetics (PK).

This intellectual property milestone enhances Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ global reach, complementing its existing patent coverage in China, Japan, Russia, and New Zealand. The EU patent’s validity extends until February 20, 2038, further solidifying Sonnet’s position in the industry.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr. Pankaj Mohan, Founder and CEO of Sonnet, highlighted the significance of the EU patent in expanding the company’s global IP protection. Dr. Mohan stated, “The granting of this EU patent represents another milestone that provides expanded global protection along with building our intellectual capital and differentiation from any existing or emerging competitive technologies that may leverage the beneficial characteristics of binding to human serum albumin.”

The FHAB platform developed by Sonnet comprises a fully human construct with high affinity for binding to human albumin. This platform offers a versatile approach for the rapid development of multiple therapeutic biologics.

According to Dr. John Cini, Co-Founder and CSO of Sonnet, the FHAB platform technology equips each of Sonnet’s drug candidates with distinctive mechanisms of action, potentially allowing for biological synergy between cytokines. Initial preclinical studies highlighting extended pharmacokinetics, enhanced payload delivery to the tumor, and improved efficacy of FHAB-derived drug candidates point to the platform’s promising potential.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ FHAB platform stands as a key technology for the company’s oncology-focused biologic drug development efforts. Leveraging a fully human single-chain antibody fragment, the platform targets tumor and lymphatic tissue with the aim of optimizing the efficacy and safety of immune modulating biologic drugs.

Moving forward, Sonnet’s lead program, SON-1010 and other investigational programs, indicate a robust development pipeline focusing on addressing critical medical needs in oncology.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

