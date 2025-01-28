Sound Stewardship LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,236.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,447 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $927,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

