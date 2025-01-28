Sound Stewardship LLC Raises Stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Sound Stewardship LLC increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 26,409 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Price Performance

TPSC stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $140.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

About Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Articles

